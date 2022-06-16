Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

