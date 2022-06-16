Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 4,744 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

