Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $14.77 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

