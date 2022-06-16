Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,019,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $273.34 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

