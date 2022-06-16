Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

