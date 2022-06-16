Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,436 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.