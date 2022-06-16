Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of Napco Security Technologies worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

