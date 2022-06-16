Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 402 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

