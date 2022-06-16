Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $5.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.95 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

