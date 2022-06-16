Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.53

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 26778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

