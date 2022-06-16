Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Acquires 20,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:VST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 9,087,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
