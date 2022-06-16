Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Acquires 20,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 9,087,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.