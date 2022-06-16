Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,648,000. JD.com comprises approximately 8.0% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of JD.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

JD stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

