Volkswagen (VOW3) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

6/13/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($322.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/31/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($182.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/30/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/23/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €225.00 ($234.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/16/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($233.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/12/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($239.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($182.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($291.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €125.00 ($130.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($239.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($233.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($291.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($322.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($180.21) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/26/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($320.83) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($322.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($233.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($291.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($135.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR VOW3 traded up €2.90 ($3.02) on Thursday, reaching €147.06 ($153.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.06. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 52 week high of €234.50 ($244.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.