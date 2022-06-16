Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.86

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €30.86 ($32.15) and last traded at €30.86 ($32.15), with a volume of 3462690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.75 ($34.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.88) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.21) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.54.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

