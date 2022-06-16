Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.85

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.85 ($34.22) and last traded at €32.75 ($34.11), with a volume of 11574 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.10 ($34.48).

VOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.13) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.28 and its 200-day moving average is €39.66.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

