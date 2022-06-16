Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 403,120 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,120 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield comprises approximately 1.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 5.35% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $267,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock valued at $42,962,642. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.