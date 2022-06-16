Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 54,081 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,081 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $166.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.02 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

