Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241,835 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 20,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,047. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.