Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,844. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

