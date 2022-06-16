Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 108,491 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 17,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,654. The company has a market capitalization of $527.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

