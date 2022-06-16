Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 156,428 Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 8,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,073. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at $50,362,176.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

