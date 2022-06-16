Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCMP. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

