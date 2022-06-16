Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 11,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,150. The company has a market cap of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

