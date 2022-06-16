Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,121 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NYSE NEP traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

