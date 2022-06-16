Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $10,012,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 128,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,966. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

