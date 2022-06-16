Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 6,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.