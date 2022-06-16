Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $17,535,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:AHRNU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,689. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ahren Acquisition (AHRNU)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.