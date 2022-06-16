Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $17,535,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHRNU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,689. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

