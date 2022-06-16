Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

DPCSU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

