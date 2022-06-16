Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 729,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 401,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

