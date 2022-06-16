Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 11,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,696 shares of company stock valued at $11,412,259 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

