Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $14.43 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $14.43 million and $1.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,252,843 coins and its circulating supply is 80,277,631 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.