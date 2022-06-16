Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 81,412 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

