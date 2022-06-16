Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,945 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $273.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

