Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Newmont by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,157,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 247.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 26.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

