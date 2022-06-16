Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,145,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,332 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

