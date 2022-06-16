Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $446,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,065,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 156,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

BMO stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.