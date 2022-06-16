Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $824.10 and its 200 day moving average is $917.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

