Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

