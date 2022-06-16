Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $24.45 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

