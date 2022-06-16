Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

