Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 826 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.17 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

