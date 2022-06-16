Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 152,006 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

