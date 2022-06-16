Waves Enterprise 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $456,836.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $456,836.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33587303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00422914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

