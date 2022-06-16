Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 13,654 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

