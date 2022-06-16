Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

