Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $91,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,963,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

