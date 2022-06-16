Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.