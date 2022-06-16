Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

