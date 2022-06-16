Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,063.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 126,332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.