Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,885,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

